NRI Man, Kidnapped By Gangsters On Thursday, Freed Today: Kerala Police

A non-resident Indian (NRI) from Abu Dhabi, who was allegedly kidnapped on his way home by unidentified persons after he deboarded a flight at the Calicut International airport on September 17, was released on Friday morning, police said.

The police said Muhammed Riyas had reached home this morning.

Mr Riyas, who reached the airport on Thursday night from Abu Dhabi, was kidnapped while he was returning home in a taxi, they said.

"The taxi driver had informed the police that his car was blocked by another and the gangsters took Mr Riyas away in their car," police said.

Police had registered a case and began investigation but Muhammed Riyas contacted the police later today and informed them about his release.

Police said the kidnapping was related to some financial dispute with Mr Riyas, who told the police that he had no complaint against the gangsters.