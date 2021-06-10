Lorry, Two Booths Burnt Down In Massive Fire At Andhra Pradesh Toll Plaza

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was immediately doused (Representational)

A massive fire broke out at the Kaza Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Thursday, burning down a lorry and two toll booths, officials said.

It is suspected that the fire was caused when the tyre of the lorry, which was waiting to pay the toll fee, burst.

"A fire accident took place at Kaza toll plaza when a lorry caught fire due to tyre blast. The lorry, an empty diesel tanker was headed to Guntur from Vijayawada. When the vehicle stopped at the toll gate to pay toll fee, all of a sudden its tyre burst and the lorry caught fire", a fire official said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was immediately doused.

The lorry was empty and nobody was injured in the incident, the fire officer said.