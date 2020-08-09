'Big Loss For Me,' Says Friend Of Groom Killed In Kozhikode Plane Crash

Muhammad Riyas was killed in the plane crash in Kozhikode while his brother is in a hospital

It is a wedding that will never happen as the Air India Express plane crash at Kozhikode snuffed out the life of the prospective young bridegroom.

Muhammed Riyas, 24, had taken the flight on Friday evening along with his brother after his parents fixed his marriage.

His friends and local people at his native village are in a state of shock after news emerged that Mr Riyas, who was working with his brother Nizamuddin in Dubai, has died in the accident.

A villager said Mr Riyas' family had fixed his engagement later this month after he his mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period would have been over.

"Unfortunately, we lost him in the tragedy. We are in a state of shock," one of his friends said.

The friend recalled that Mr Riyas was very active during his days in the village.

"He had a lot of friends. We grew up together playing all sorts of games in the village playground. It's a big loss for me," he said, trying to control his emotions.

Nizamuddin has been admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode with serious injuries.

It was to be Mr Riyas' first visit to his village since he left for Dubai to work one-and-a-half years ago, but the crash took his life.

His body was buried this afternoon at the Mollur Juma Masjid Khabarstan with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)