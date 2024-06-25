Top 10 Emerging Techs That Can Make A Positive Impact On World

The WEF includes such technologies that can reach a significant size in next 5 years. (representational)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) defined the top 10 emerging technologies that have great potential to make a positive impact on the world in the next three to five years.

The annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report of the WEF talks about groundbreaking technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Privacy-enhancing technologies, Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, etc.

The report says AI for scientific discovery will enable researchers to make unprecedented connections and advancements in understanding diseases, proposing new materials, and enhancing knowledge of the human body and mind.

Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) will protect the privacy of user data. The report says PETs are a broad set of tools and methods aimed at providing ways to build products and functionality while protecting the privacy of users' data.

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces are innovative surfaces that turn ordinary walls and surfaces into intelligent components for wireless communication. WEF says this will enhance energy efficiency in wireless networks and hold promises for numerous applications, from smart factories to vehicular networks.

High-altitude platform stations using aircraft, blimps and balloons can extend mobile network access to remote regions where it is difficult to install mobile towers. WEF says this will help bridge the digital divide for over 2.6 billion people worldwide.

The technology of Integrated sensing and communication will enable environmental monitoring systems that help in smart agriculture, environmental conservation and urban planning.

Immersive technology for the built world will combine computing power with virtual and augmented reality. These technologies promise rapid improvements in infrastructure and daily systems.

As global temperature rises, Elastocalorics will provide cooling solutions for a broader area. Offering higher efficiency and lower energy use, elastocalorics release and absorb heat under mechanical stress, presenting a sustainable alternative to current technologies.

Carbon-capturing microbes, engineered organisms convert emissions into valuable products like biofuels, providing a promising approach to mitigating climate change.

Alternative livestock feeds will provide protein feeds for livestock sourced from single-cell proteins, algae, and food waste, which could offer a sustainable solution for the agricultural industry.

The technology of genomics for transplants marks a significant advancement in healthcare. The technology supports the successful implantation of genetically engineered organs into humans, offering hope to millions awaiting transplants.

The global body includes such technologies in its report, which are also disruptive in nature, appeal to researchers and investors, and are anticipated to reach a significant size in the next five years.

Commenting on the report, Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of, World Economic Forum and Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said, "Organisations make better choices when they understand the factors shaping the future. The report identifies technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies."

This year's edition introduced an innovative trend analysis methodology, incorporating academic literature, funding trends, and patent filings, to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the selected technologies.

The 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions will take place on June 25-27, 2024, in Dalian, China, as per WEF.

The meeting will gather around 1,600 high-level leaders from business, government, civil society, and international organisations to generate collective insights and deployable solutions that can spur and maintain positive economic momentum globally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)