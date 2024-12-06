What Is Broken Heart Syndrome? When Stress Can Physically Shatter Your Heart

Heartbreak can be a terrible experience, but for some people, it has serious physical consequences, which is named as broken heart syndrome, also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. It is a temporary heart condition brought about by extreme emotional or physical stress. It generally mimics the symptoms of a heart attack, thus making it very hard to diagnose. This condition is mainly seen on the left ventricle of the heart, and it rapidly weakens the heart muscles.

According to Harvard University, first described in 1990 in Japan, takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a weakening of the left ventricle, the heart's main pumping chamber. The condition is usually the result of severe emotional or physical stress, such as a sudden illness, the loss of a loved one, a serious accident, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake. That's why the condition is also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, or broken-heart syndrome.

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, broken heart syndrome is a heart condition that's often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions. The condition can also be triggered by a serious physical illness or surgery. Broken heart syndrome is usually temporary. But some people may continue to feel unwell after the heart is healed.

People with broken heart syndrome may have sudden chest pain or think they're having a heart attack. Broken heart syndrome affects just part of the heart. It briefly interrupts the way the heart pumps blood. The rest of the heart continues to work as usual. Sometimes the heart contracts more forcefully. Medicines are used to treat symptoms of broken heart syndrome.

Symptoms, Risks, and Recovery

Key Symptoms:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Irregular heartbeat

Women over 50 face a higher risk of this condition, but experts caution that anyone enduring intense stress can develop it. This underscores the importance of effective stress management.

Recovery and Treatment:

Broken Heart Syndrome is a reversible condition with proper care. Recovery typically spans weeks to months, focusing on symptom relief and stress management. Doctors may prescribe beta-blockers to reduce the heart's workload and regulate stress hormones.

Preventive Measures:

Minimising stress is vital in preventing broken heart syndrome. Experts recommend:

Engaging in regular physical activity to boost heart health

Practicing mindfulness through meditation or yoga

Seeking therapy or counselling during emotionally taxing times

By prioritising mental and physical well-being, individuals can reduce the risks associated with this stress-induced heart condition.