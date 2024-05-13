Was Alexander The Great Buried Alive? What Science Says

Alexander the Great died in 323 BC.

The legend of Alexander the Great, one of history's most renowned conquerors, continues to captivate scholars and enthusiasts alike. Alexander established the ancient world's largest empire by the time he turned 25. Among the many mysteries surrounding his life and death, one particularly intriguing theory suggests that he was buried alive. He died in 323 BC and according to Newsweek, Alexander was suffering from a rare disease. The outlet also quoted some historians as saying that Alexander the Great may have been buried alive. This theory posits that during the embalming process, a coma-like state could have been mistaken for death, leading to his premature burial.

In ancient times, the line between life and death was often blurred, and medical knowledge was rudimentary compared to today. Practices such as embalming and burial rites varied widely, leaving room for misunderstandings and misconceptions about death.

Encyclopaedia Britannica says that Alexander died on June 13, nearly a fortnight after collapsing during a party. Britannica said that it happened after the conqueror was challenged to drink a punch bowl of wine in one sitting. He collapsed during the party, complaining of a searing back pain.

After 10 days, Alexander's soldiers were brought in to see their king one final time. Quoting historian Arrian, the outlet said that at that time the king "could no longer speak...but he struggled to raise his head and gave each man a greeting with his eyes".

Though he was declared dead, Alexander's body did not begin to show the typical signs of decay leading to claims that he was a god.

Newsweek said that the 32-year-old was paralysed in the last days of his life, something that was likely caused by an autoimmune disease. That would have left Alexander almost totally unmovable to the point that doctors may not have seen that he was still breathing when he was buried.

While the buried alive theory is tantalising, alternative explanations for Alexander's death and burial exist. Some historians believe he died of natural causes, possibly malaria or typhoid fever, while others speculate foul play, citing poisoning or assassination. The exact circumstances of his demise remain a subject of debate and speculation.