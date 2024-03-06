Want To Be An Astronaut? NASA Opens Rare Job Posting

A job posting says applicants must meet basic education and specialized experience requirements.

NASA is seeking new astronaut candidates for the first time in four years.

Competition is always fierce for these roles - in 2020, NASA says there were more than 12,000 applicants for 10 positions - and this year is likely to be a crowded race as well. The US's return to the moon is providing more exciting opportunities for astronaut missions. And the success of shows such as Apple TV+'s For All Mankind reflects Americans' resurgent interest in space.

A job posting Tuesday says applicants must meet basic education and specialized experience requirements, such as work as a pilot, doctor or engineer. Astronaut candidates will spend about two years in training on basic skills including spacewalking, robotics and teamwork. The job is based in Houston, pays around $152,000 a year and requires "extensive travel."

The starting salary for an astronaut candidate is in between the two highest salary tiers for federal jobs in the Houston area, according to FederalPay.org, a site used by civil employees. In 2020, NASA posted a salary range of about $105,000 to $161,000 for astronaut candidates.

The deadline for applications is April 2.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)