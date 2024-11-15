This Creature Could Take Over Earth If Humanity Disappears, Scientists Warn

The human race lives with myriad existential threats that can come at us from all sides, from the immediate threat of artificial intelligence entering every aspect of life to the terrible consequences of climate change and out of sight but inevitable eternal Earth demise. As we live with these, some scientists have pondered a fascinating question: If humans were to become extinct, which species might rise to dominance?

One of the most interesting candidates could be the octopus, which is known for its intelligence and versatility. This marine animal, highly adaptable, has a unique set of abilities that may make it well-equipped to survive and thrive on Earth in the post-human era-a complex nervous system, problem-solving ability, and capacity for learning and innovation, making them different from all other animals.

Professor Tim Coulson of the University of Oxford said octopuses are supremely intelligent' and have the 'dexterity, curiosity, and ability to communicate with each other." This puts them in a 'pole position' to take over the world one day.

"Octopuses are among the most intelligent, adaptable, and resourceful creatures on Earth," he told The European.

"Octopuses are capable of distinguishing between real and virtual objects, solving puzzles, interacting with their environment, handling intricate tools with their thumb-like tentacles, and thriving in a wide variety of habitats, from deep-sea trenches to coastal regions," he said.

This idea has sparked lively discussions among scientists, who have explored the potential of various species to fill the void left by humanity. The octopus, with its remarkable capabilities, has emerged as a strong contender for this role. Its ability to camouflage, its dexterous limbs, and its advanced cognitive functions make it a formidable creature, capable of overcoming challenges and adapting to changing environments.