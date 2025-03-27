A Star Is Set To Explode Today, Will Be Visible To Naked Eye

A faint star in a constellation visible from the Northern Hemisphere after dark may explode today in what's going to be a once in 80 years occurrence.

Scientists have predicted that the dim star T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) is set to explode in a nova, making it a rare celestial spectacle - a first since 1946, as per Forbes.

According to studies, the nova will be visible to the naked eye for a few nights after it explodes on March 27. It is predicted to become the 48th brightest star in the night sky, reaching a brilliance similar to that of the North Star.

If the nova outburst does not occur this week, Research Notes from the American Astronomical Society said the T CrB explosion may happen on November 10, 2025 or June 25, 2026.

According to NASA, binary star T CrB should be visible to the unaided eye for a few days after reaching its peak brightness and with binoculars for more than a week before fading again.

The American Association of Variable Star Observers anticipated a nova event in April 2024, but it didn't materialise. They also saw a decline in brightness in March and April 2023.

T Corona Borealis is a binary star system located in the "Northern Crown" constellation, approximately 3,000 light-years away. Records of T CrB explosions in 1787, 1866, and 1946 show that it was a foreseeable event observed by astronomers of many eras.

It is made up of a red giant star, cooling and expanding as it ages, ejecting material, and a white dwarf star, which has run out of fuel and is cooling down.

Material from the red giant is gradually accumulated by the white dwarf, resulting in a thermonuclear explosion. The usually weaker star is visible from Earth as a result of this explosion, which causes a rapid and dramatic increase in brightness.

Astronomer Franck Marchis of the SETI Institute and Unistellar said that careful observation of T CrB has shown variability that indicates the star is getting ready to explode.

Ms Marchis added the research was still theoretical, adding it was impossible to predict when the explosion would take place.