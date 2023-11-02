Study Links High Mobile Phone Use To Low Sperm Count In Men

Mobile phones emit low-level radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (Picture credit: Unsplash)

A recent study has linked mobile phone usage to low sperm count in men. CNN report said that over the past 50 years, global sperm counts have declined by more than 50 %, leaving researchers to understand why. The study studied men between the ages of 18 and 22 and found out that they used their phones more than 20 times a day and had a 21 % higher risk for a low overall sperm count.

The study also said that the group exhibited a 30 per cent higher risk of having a low sperm concentration, a less important measure of sperm count in a millilitre of semen. CNN reported that the study did not specify whether the men called or texted or used their phones to do both.

The study also pointed out that due to the evolution of phone technology over the 13-year study period, the impact on sperm count has gradually declined.

"I am intrigued by the observation that the biggest effect was apparently seen with older 2G and 3G phones compared to modern 4G and 5G versions. This is not something I am able to explain," Allan Pacey, deputy vice president and deputy dean of the faculty of biology, medicine and health at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, told CNN.

The study also shared that there was no decline in the shape and motility of the sperm.

"Whilst sperm numbers matter, the ability of sperm to swim, have healthy intact DNA and be the right shape, is at least as important," Alison Campbell, chief scientific officer of Care Fertility, a network of fertility clinics, told CNN.

"This is a fascinating and novel study which should not cause alarm or drastic changes in habits," Alison Campbell added. "Men looking to conceive, or wanting to improve their sperm health should exercise (but not overheat in their groin area), eat a balanced diet, maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking and limit alcohol and seek help if they are having problems conceiving."

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, and notably, they emit low-level radiofrequency electromagnetic fields. The study says that if cell phones are emitting at maximum power, surrounding tissue can be heated up to 0.5 degrees Celsius.

"Cell phones are constantly sending and receiving signals and they are going to receive and send more intense signals when they're in use," Dr Alexander Pastuszak, an assistant professor of surgery and urology at The University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City told the media outlet. He added, "But especially with the modern cell phone like that signal is going to vary depending on whether you're talking or whether you're sending data."

The California Department of Public Health says the radiofrequency electromagnetic fields are greatly reduced when texting, downloading large files, streaming audio and videos, when one or two bars are displayed and when you are in a fast-moving car, bus or train.

The agency suggests that people should keep the phone away from the body and head, instead, they can use speakerphone or headphones instead. The agency also recommends that they carry the phone in a backpack, briefcase or purse.

However, the impact of cell phones on male fertility has been a topic of controversy and discussion for several years now.