Study Finds New, Leading Cause Of Skin Cancer Deaths

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in both the US and the UK.

Non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC), thought to be a less serious form of skin condition, is causing more deaths across the world than melanoma, a new study has found. Melanoma was so far the most common cause of skin cancer deaths. The study was carried out by a group of researchers in Europe who used data from the World Health Organisation's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer. The researchers found a "high incidence" of skin cancer in fair-skinned and elderly populations from the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia and Italy.

"In 2020, NMSC accounted for 78 per cent of all skin cancer cases, resulting in over 63,700 deaths," said Professor Thierry Passeron, lead author of the study and dermatologist at Nice University Hospital in France.

"In contrast, melanoma caused an estimated 57,000 fatalities in the same year. The significantly higher incidence of NMSC has, therefore, led to a more substantial overall impact," he added.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in both the US and the UK, with an estimated one in five expected to develop it in their lifetime.

NMSC refers to the more common group that slowly develops in the upper layers of the skin. Melanoma, meanwhile, is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body.

Mr Passerson's team believes that NMSC is underreported due to which its true impact may be even higher than estimated.

The main cause of both is exposure to ultraviolet rays, which come from the sun and are used in tanning beds.

"We have to get the message out that not only melanoma can be fatal, but NMSC also," professor Passeron said in the study.

Symptoms of NMSC

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), the first sign is usually the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin that persists after a few weeks and slowly progresses over months or sometimes years. This is the cancer, or tumour.

In most cases, cancerous lumps are red and firm and sometimes turn into ulcers, while cancerous patches are usually flat and scaly.