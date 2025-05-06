Sound Waves May Help You Lose Weight, New Study Finds

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Scientists explore sound waves as a method to combat fat development. Japanese researchers published findings in Communication Biology journal. Acoustic stimulation changed activity in 145 genes after 24 hours.

If gym workouts and diets are not helping you lose weight, scientists may have found an unconventional method that might just work for you. In a new study published in the journal Communication Biology, Japanese researchers have posited that acoustic sound waves can alter cellular behaviour, which, in turn, can be used to stop fat development in the body.

Since sound is made up of mechanical waves that travel through substances like air, water or tissue, the researchers designed a system to "bathe cultured cells in acoustic waves".

"In this study, we investigate how cells respond to the physiological range of acoustic irradiation that defines the biological significance of sound as a mechanical stimulation and uncover the fundamental relationships between life and sound," the study highlighted.

The scientists tested three sounds on the muscle cells of mice: white noise, a 440 Hz tone (the 'A' note of a piano) and a high-pitched 14 kHz tone (close to the highest pitch most people can hear).

The test results were astonishing as just two hours after sound exposure, 42 genes had changed. After 24 hours, an impressive 145 genes showed altered activity.

Findings

Analysing the results, scientists found that the sound waves stopped adipocyte differentiation, the process where preadipocytes (precursor cells) turn into mature fat cells that store fat. Those that did mature, contained about 15 per cent less fat than normal.

They also found out that the way the cells responded depended on the frequency, intensity and pattern of the sound wave. The response also varied based on the type of cell.

Though the research is still in its early stages, scientists say the surprising findings may open the door to non-invasive treatments that harness sound to affect our bodies at the cellular level.

"Since sound is non-material, acoustic stimulation is a tool that is non-invasive, safe and immediate, and will likely benefit medicine and healthcare," the study noted.

Currently, acoustic wave therapy is being used to treat conditions like chronic pain, erectile dysfunction and soft-tissue injuries by boosting circulation and reducing inflammation.