Solar Eclipse 2019: What Is 'Ring Of Fire' That Will Be Visible In India On December 26



What is a Solar Eclipse?



The solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the moon gets between the sun and the earth, and casts a shadow over the earth. The eclipse, that is moon covering the sun, can be partial, total or annular.



Is the next solar eclipse annular, partial or total?



The next solar eclipse will be "annular", also known as "ring of fire". The annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun from its center, leaving its outer edges visible. So, this year, the Moon will cover Sun from the center, while the edges will form what's known as "ring of fire".

Solar Eclipse 2019: The last solar eclipse of the year will fall on December 26. The celestial event will be visible from India this time. Apart from India, it will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Sumatra and Borneo, the space.com reports.