Social Media Trend Sadfishing May Be Linked To Anxious Attachment: Report

Recent studies by scientists on human behavior show that "sadfishing" in social media is strongly linked to anxious attachment styles. "Sadfishing" refers to the act of exaggerating one's emotional problems online so as to obtain sympathy and attention.

The researchers found out that those who engage in sadfishing often display anxious attachment symptoms. This attachment style is characterized by a constant need for approval from others, as well as, a fear of abandonment. Sadfishing can be more than just a momentary cry for help; it may be indicative of a generalized anxiety disorder, according to the study.

According to experts, this practice has been made easier by its association with social media even if it did not originate recently.

Don Grant, PhD, national adviser for Healthy Device Management of Newport Healthcare in Los Angeles, California, told Fox News Digital that the phenomenon is nothing new.

The award-winning media psychologist, speaker and published researcher who stated this trend first gained national attention through Kendall Jenner's 2019 campaign when she revealed her struggle with acne during her partnership with Proactiv.

"This person is putting something, you know, that's kind of vague or sounds, frankly, a little ominous or something sad," he said about today's "sadfishing."

Grant said that at the beginning and end of his presentations, he proposes questions.

"My friends who are close to me know what's going on with me. They know what my daily life is," he said.

"If you are putting anything on social media, what is your motivation for what you need or want people to know who are not in your close circle? What is your reason for posting? What's your motivation for posting something for the whole world [to see]?"