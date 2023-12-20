Signs Of Extensive Volcanic Activity Discovered On Mars' Elysium Planitia

Mars has long been thought to be a geologically dead planet.

Mars, Earth's distant cousin in the solar system, once captured the imagination of astronomers and storytellers who dreamed of intelligent life thriving on its rusty red surface. However, recent research led by the University of Arizona has uncovered unexpected geological complexities in a vast, seemingly unremarkable plain on Mars.

As per a release by the university, a team led by Joana Voigt and Christopher Hamilton at UArizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory combined spacecraft images and measurements from ground-penetrating radar to reconstruct in three-dimensional detail every individual lava flow in Elysium Planitia. The extensive survey revealed and documented more than 40 volcanic events, with one of the largest flows infilling a valley named Athabasca Valles with almost 1,000 cubic miles of basalt.

"Elysium Planitia is the youngest volcanic terrain on the planet, and studying it helps us to better understand Mars' past as well as recent hydrological and volcanic history," the authors write in their paper. Although no volcanic activity has so far been observed on Mars, "Elysium Planitia was volcanically much more active than previously thought and might even still be volcanically alive today," said Voigt, the first author of the study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. A plethora of Mars quakes recorded by NASA's InSight lander between 2018 and 2022 have provided proof that beneath its surface, the red planet is anything but dead.

"Our study provides the most comprehensive account of geologically recent volcanism on a planet other than Earth," said Hamilton, associate professor at LPL. "It is the best estimate of Mars' young volcanic activity for about the past 120 million years, which corresponds to when the dinosaurs roamed the Earth at their peak to present."

The findings have implications for research surrounding whether Mars could have harbored life at some point in its history, according to the authors. Elysium Planitia experienced several large floods of water, and there is evidence that the outpouring lava interacted with water or ice, shaping the landscape in dramatic ways. Across Elysium Planitia, Voigt and her co-authors found ample evidence of steam explosions, interactions that are of great interest to astrobiologists because they may have created hydrothermal environments conducive to microbial life.