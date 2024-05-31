Shocking Images Reveal Hidden Parasites That Could Infest Your Pet

This tapeworm, Dipylidium caninum, is common in cats and dogs.

Microscopic images have revealed the gruesome details of tapeworms and roundworms infesting cats, magnified up to 180 times, according to The Metro. Experts warn that the risk of these parasites increases significantly if cats are not regularly dewormed.

As per the news report, Tapeworms can grow up to 16 feet in dogs, attaching themselves to the lining of a pet's intestines and developing long ribbon-like bodies. Symptoms in pets include diarrhea, lethargy, and weight loss. In rare cases, both tapeworms and roundworms can infect humans, with roundworms potentially causing severe damage to children's eyesight. Hookworms, measuring one to two centimeters, reside in pets' digestive systems.

close-ups of some Parasites

The microscopic pictures show tapeworms, roundworms and other parasites, magnified up to 180 times.



See alt for more info

The images were released by pet worming treatment brands Drontal and Dronspot and captured by award-winning photographer Dr David Maitland. Using various microscopes, Maitland showcased samples on loan from Dr J W McGarry of the University of Liverpool. Research commissioned by the worming medication producers found that only 23% of cat owners had dewormed their cats in the last month, and just 34% in the past three months.

Daniel Thiem from the worming brands emphasized the importance of regular deworming. "Just because these creatures are tiny doesn't mean they are harmless," he said. "It's important to check the risk level of your cat and deworm them regularly, even if they don't go outside or hunt."

A study revealed that 37% of cat owners do not give their cats regular deworming medication, and 45% often forget to deworm their pets. Despite 54% of cat owners viewing their pets as family members, many neglect necessary safety precautions.

To address this, Daniel Thiem announced a partnership with Worldwide Vet Service to donate a minimum of 5,000 doses of worming treatment to cats in need. "By following a regular deworming plan, you can ensure your cat and loved ones are kept safely worm-free," Thiem advised.