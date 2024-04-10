The Story Of Sergei Krikalev, Whose Country Disappeared When He Was In Space

Sergei Krikalev spent more than 311 days in space amid the collapse of Soviet Union.

In 1991, veteran cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev undertook a routine mission to the Mir space station, unaware that he was on the brink of witnessing historic events unfold from the extraordinary vantage point of space, according to Medium News.

Krikalev's mission coincided with the Soviet Union's dramatic collapse. As he focused on research and station operations, his home nation was grappling with political and economic turmoil. This upheaval had a surprising consequence: a delayed return for Krikalev, as per the news outlet.

Funding constraints and a disrupted cosmonaut rotation programme meant Krikalev spent an unintended 10 months in space, a record-breaking feat. While the cosmonaut maintained his usual routine onboard Mir, the uncertainty of his return loomed large.

The extended stay presented challenges. Microgravity took a toll on Krikalev's physical health, leading to muscle and bone weakening. Social isolation and disrupted communication from a changing Earth added to the psychological strain.

Finally, after 10 months and 5,000 Earth orbits, Krikalev returned to a completely different world. The Soviet Union was gone, replaced by newly independent states.

Readapting to Earth's gravity proved difficult, requiring extensive physical therapy. The social and political landscape Krikalev left behind had vanished as well.

Sergei Krikalev's space mission wasn't just about scientific research. He became a global symbol of human connection during a time of political chaos.

According to BBC-quoted space historian Kathleen Lewis, Krikalev's down-to-earth conversations with people on Earth via the space station's radio fostered a special connection. Lewis said these radio chats created a network of informal contacts around the world, making Krikalev a popular figure despite the extraordinary circumstances of his extended mission.