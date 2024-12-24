Scientists Discover Potential Baldness Treatment During Wound Healing Research

A study on wound healing, led by researchers at the University of Sheffield in the UK and COMSATS University in Pakistan, earlier this year made a remarkable discovery that can prove to be a potential new treatment for hereditary-patterned baldness-a disorder that has affected millions across the world.

The breakthrough centres on deoxyribose, a sugar that occurs naturally in the human body, forming part of DNA's structure. In the first place, researchers were studying the sugar as related to the healing process in mice for skin wounds. To their surprise, they noticed accelerated fur growth around treated lesions compared with their untreated counterparts.

Motivated by this unforeseen discovery, the research group widened their exploration to seek the possibility of deoxyribose's ability in promoting hair growth. While future studies are required for confirmation, the discovery still brings forth hopes for new therapeutic treatments in the fight against inherited baldness among both sexes. The findings of this discovery represent a long-awaited advance in addressing the most common cause of hair loss throughout the globe.

In a study published in June, it was shown that the deoxyribose sugar is as effective at regrowing hair as Minoxidil-an existing drug used to treat hair loss. However, the research offers a potential alternative approach to stimulating hair growth through a naturally occurring deoxyribose sugar.

Professor Sheila MacNeil, Emeritus Professor of Tissue Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: "Male pattern baldness is such a common condition, affecting men all over the world, but at the moment there are only two FDA-licensed drugs to treat it. Our research suggests that the answer to treating hair loss might be as simple as using a naturally occurring deoxyribose sugar to boost the blood supply to the hair follicles to encourage hair growth."

"The research we have done is very much in early stages, but the results are promising and warrant further investigation. This could offer another approach to treating this condition, which can affect men's self-image and confidence."

Professor (Associate) Muhammed Yar (TI) of IRCBM, COMSATS University Pakistan, said: "This pro-angiogenic deoxyribose sugar is naturally occurring, inexpensive, and stable, and we have shown it can be delivered from a variety of carrier gels or dressings. This makes it an attractive candidate to explore further for treatment of hair loss in men."