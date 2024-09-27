After 100-Year Hypothesis, Scientists Find Cells That Could Heal Chronic Wounds

The discovery could revolutionize treatments for chronic conditions like diabetes.

Today, life exists in the form of cells, which are pockets that contain DNA, RNA, proteins, and other substances. However, when life first appeared over four billion years ago, cells were simpler. Researchers in Australia discovered a completely new form of cell that fills a significant gap in our understanding of how the mammal body recovers.

For almost a century, scientists hypothesised that such a cell existed-and now, an adult version has been discovered, hidden in the aorta of adult mice.

The finding was nine years in the making. The cells have been called 'EndoMac progenitors', and the researchers are now looking for similar players in the human body.

"The EndoMac progenitor cells possess the unique ability to transform into two specific cell types of cells: endothelial cells that form blood vessels and macrophages that are immune cells responsible for tissue repair and defence," said Dr Sanuri Liyange, a researcher at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute and the University of Adelaide.

"These cells have an important job: to help grow blood vessels when the body calls for it."

"They are activated by injury or poor blood flow, at which point they rapidly expand to aid in healing," Dr Liyanage said.

As per a release, cells with similar functions have been theorised to exist for more than a century; however, until now, they had never been found. They were discovered in the outer layer of aortas in adult mice.

This discovery, led by SAHMRI's Professor Peter Psaltis, was nine years in the making, with the findings published in Nature Communications.

Ongoing research suggests the EndoMac progenitors could be used to boost healing in conditions like diabetes, where the body struggles to repair itself properly. Crucially, these cells don't express typical "self" markers, meaning they could be ideal candidates for stem cell transplantation as they're much less likely to be attacked by the recipient's immune system.

Dr Liyange and colleagues have isolated the cells from mice, grown them, and observed them forming colonies. These colonies have been tested in diabetic mouse models, showing remarkable improvements in wounds that normally wouldn't heal.

"When we transplanted these progenitors into diabetic wounds, we saw a dramatic improvement in healing within days, she said.

"In theory, this could become a game-changer for patients suffering from chronic wounds."