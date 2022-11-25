Scientists Discover Massive Exoplanet, A 'Hulk' Among Super-Earths

If TOI-1075b were close to Earth and humans could visit, they would experience significant weight gain, said NASA.

Scientists Discover Massive Exoplanet, A 'Hulk' Among Super-Earths

The exoplanet is covered in molten lava, said NASA.

Astronomers have discovered a gigantic exoplanet just 200 light years away from Earth, according to a report in space.com. Named TOI-1075b, the celestial object is around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the outlet further said. An exoplanet is a planet that lies outside the solar system. The massive super-Earth was discovered by American space agency NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) spacecraft. The mass of TOI-1075b is nearly 10 times that of Earth's and is believed to be rocky, like Mercury, Earth and Venus etc.

"New data shows that TOI-1075 b is one of the most massive super-Earths discovered so far," NASA officials wrote while anounncing the discovery on the agency's website on November 8.

The exoplanet is covered in molten lava as it has a superheated surface of about 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit (1,050 degrees Celsius). The reason for this is the exoplanet's proximity to its parent star, a small, red-orange star, the agency further said.

The exoplanet also has an ultra-short orbit - of about 14.5 hours.

"Super-Earths the size of TOI-1075 b, models suggest, normally would be expected to have a fairly thick atmosphere of hydrogen and helium. But this planet's dense composition and scorchingly tight orbit make such an atmosphere unlikely," NASA further said about the discovery.

"That makes TOI-1075 b a "keystone planet" - among only a few others so far with precise enough measurements of size and mass to help scientists fine-tune their models of planet formation," it added.

If TOI-1075b were close to Earth and humans could visit, they would experience significant weight gain. "You'd be about three times your weight on Earth," said NASA.

Featured Video Of The Day

Meet "Marvel", The Dog On Bike Tour In Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi
.