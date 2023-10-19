Orionid Meteor Shower To Dazzle The Night Sky On October 21-22. How To See It

Though this shower lasts until November 22, it will peak on Friday and Saturday (October 20-21)

After millions of people in the Americas witnessed the 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse last week, another celestial event is set to delight skygazers. The Orionids meteor shower will peak this weekend, providing people to witness one of the most spectacular events of the year.

The Orionid meteor shower, an annual phenomenon that lights up the night sky every October, is produced when Earth passes through the debris left behind by Halley's Comet. Though this shower lasts until November 22, it will peak on Friday and Saturday (October 20-21) over the northern hemisphere, according to Space.com. The Orionids are visible to skywatchers in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres

See the image here:

Not only does October treat us to an eclipse, but we are in for what could be some spectacular meteor showers as well! For the stargazers out there, here's the rundown: October 18th we'll see the peak of the ε-Geminid Meteor Shower, October 21 will be the apex of the Orionid… pic.twitter.com/wQ6ry4OzCU — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 17, 2023

The Orionids get their name due to the fact that the meteors appear to originate around the Orion constellation. As per NASA Science, Orionids zip through the sky at 41 miles (66 kilometers) per second, only 3 miles (5 km) per second slower than the speedy Leonids. The sheer speed of the Orionids makes them unique, traveling at about 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA.

Notably, meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. A meteor shower occurs when the Earth crosses the path of a comet and collides with those particles, which burn up in the atmosphere.

Viewers with clear skies can expect to see about 20 meteors per hour during peak nights. This year, the moon will be 37% illuminated at the time of the shower's peak.

PASS IT ON: The Orionid meteor shower peaks this coming Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Up to 20 meteors will be possible per hour! #MeteorShower#Spacepic.twitter.com/bk9B6jvHDC — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) October 16, 2023

How To See It?

No special equipment is needed to view the meteors, and our naked eyes are enough. As perBBC, the best place to see the Orionid meteor shower is somewhere dark, away from light, and with the Moon out of your line of sight. To prepare, you should let your eyes adjust to the dark by staying outside for 30 minutes.

The best time to spot the meteors is between midnight and sunrise on the morning of October 21.