From Meteor Showers To Beaver Supermoon, 10 Must-See Celestial Events In November 2025

November offers a thrilling lineup of celestial events for skygazers, with something to look forward to almost every week. The night sky will host multiple meteor showers, planetary oppositions, and stunning moon phases, making it a great month for both amateur astronomers and casual stargazers. The month begins with the Taurid meteor showers, known for producing slow, bright fireballs that light up the sky. Mid-November brings the Leonid meteor shower, which peaks around November 17-18, offering a dazzling display of shooting stars.

One of the major planetary highlights is Uranus at opposition on November 17, when the distant ice giant will be at its closest and brightest, making it an ideal time to observe with a telescope. Meanwhile, Jupiter and Saturn continue to dominate the evening sky, offering excellent views throughout the month.

Here is a list of November skygazing events to look forward to:

Meteor Showers

Southern Taurids: Peaking on November 4-5, this shower produces slow-moving, bright meteors, with up to 7 meteors per hour. It's a good time to spot fireballs.

Northern Taurids: Peaking on November 11-12, this shower brings up to 5 meteors per hour, with occasional bright fireball.

Leonids: Peaking on November 17-18, this shower is known for its fast, bright meteors, with up to 15 meteors per hour. The waning crescent moon will provide dark conditions for viewing

Alpha Monocerotids : Peaking on November 21, this shower can produce spectacular outbursts, with rates exceeding 1,000 meteors per hour in rare years.

November Orionids: Peaking on November 28, this shower produces faint meteors, with around 3 meteors per hour.

Full Beaver Supermoon

On November 5, the full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year, appearing about 8% larger and 16% brighter than average.

Planetary Alignments

Mercury's Highest Altitude: In early November, Mercury will reach its highest point in the night sky, visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Venus and Mercury: On November 25, Venus and Mercury will appear close together in the sky.

Other Events