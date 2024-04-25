Neotame In Cakes And Drinks Linked To Gut Wall Damage, Scientists Discover

Neotame can cause healthy gut bacteria to become diseased.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) researchers conducted a study revealing the potential dangers of neotame, a relatively new artificial sweetener, on gut health. Neotame is commonly used in cakes, drinks, and even chewing gum.

The study suggests neotame can directly harm the gut's protective lining and disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. This can weaken the gut barrier, leading to digestive problems, weakened immunity, and potentially serious health issues like sepsis.

The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

Researchers observed neotame causing cell death in epithelial cells lining the intestines. These cells are crucial for maintaining a barrier between gut contents and the bloodstream. Their death weakens this barrier, potentially allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream.

Dr Chichger, Associate Professor in Biomedical Science at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and senior author of the study, said: There is now growing awareness of the health impacts of sweeteners such as saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame, with our own previous work demonstrating the problems they can cause to the wall of the intestine and the damage to the 'good bacteria' that form in our gut."

"This can lead to a range of potential health issues, including diarrhoea, intestinal inflammation, and even infections such as septicaemia, if the bacteria were to enter the blood stream. Therefore, it is important to also study sweeteners that have been introduced more recently, and our new research demonstrates that neotame causes similar problems, including gut bacteria becoming diseased."

Neotame may also disrupt gut bacteria, causing normally beneficial bacteria to become harmful. This can lead to increased attachment to the gut wall, invasion of the gut lining, and even translocation into the bloodstream, raising the risk of sepsis.

The disruption of the gut microbiome by neotame could have various health consequences.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Damage to the gut barrier can trigger inflammation and worsen IBS symptoms like bloating, pain, and diarrhoea.

Sepsis: A compromised gut barrier allows harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis.

Metabolic and Inflammatory Disorders: An altered gut microbiome may contribute to insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and the development of chronic diseases.

This study adds to growing concerns about the safety of artificial sweeteners. While they offer a sugar-free alternative, their impact on gut health requires further investigation. The long-term consequences of consuming neotame and other sweeteners remain a significant health concern.