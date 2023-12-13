NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Two Of Jupiter's Large Rotating Storms, See Pic

Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill processed the image to enhance the color and contrast

Incredible images of Jupiter, resembling abstract watercolour paintings, have emerged from NASA through its Juno mission. On Tuesday, NASA shared stunning new images captured by Juno, which shows two of Jupiter's large rotating storms. The image was captured by Juno's visible-light images, JunoCam, on Juno's 38th perijove pass, on Nov. 29, 2021.

NASA informed that the image was acquired at 50 degrees 5 minutes north latitude, at an altitude of 3,815 miles (6,140 kilometres). Atmospheric details as small as 2.5 miles (4 kilometres) can be discerned in the image.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration posted the image on its official Instagram handle with the caption, "Twice as massive as all the planets in our solar system combined, Jupiter is classified as a gas giant comprised mostly of hydrogen and helium. Deep in the gas giant's atmosphere, hydrogen gas compresses into a liquid due to the intense pressure and temperatures. Scientists are still determining whether a central core of solid material lies at the planet's centre or if it's more like a large, thick, hot soup."

Adding, "Our Juno spacecraft captured two of Jupiter's large rotating storms in 2021 on its 38th close pass of the gas giant, as the spacecraft sailed just 3,815 miles (6,140 km) above its ammonium and water clouds."

NASA in a press release said that citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill processed the image to enhance the color and contrast, using raw JunoCam data.

Earlier, the Juno spacecraft shared images of powerful storms around Jupiter. The spacecraft took this image 14,600 miles (23,500 km) above the planet's cloud tops.