NASA's Juno Mission Captures Pic Of Swirling and Chaotic Clouds of Jupiter

It was captured by the Juno spacecraft during a close flyby of Jupiter on May 12.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The social media handles of the US Space Agency are a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent post, the agency shared a picture of "chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms" of the biggest planet in our Solar System- Jupiter.

According to NASA, the image was captured by the Juno spacecraft during a close flyby of Jupiter on May 12. The colour-enhanced image of the planet provides a view of its northern hemisphere. It offers a close-up look at cyclonic storms and chaotic clouds in what scientists refer to as a folded filamentary region. The zonal jets that give Jupiter's clouds their well-known banded patterns disintegrate in these areas, resulting in turbulent patterns and cloud structures that change quickly over a few days.

In the picture, the close view of the northern hemisphere is seen with swirling clouds and storms in white, blue and dark orange colours, Further, two white circular formations in the centre and one below appear like a face with an open mouth.

They said, "Nine spacecraft have visited Jupiter: seven flew by, and two have orbited, including our Juno mission which arrived in 2016. Stormy Jupiter is swept by over a dozen prevailing winds, some reaching up to 335 miles per hour (539 kilometres per hour) at the equator. The Great Red Spot, a swirling oval of clouds twice as wide as Earth, has been observed on the giant planet for more than 300 years!"

"At the time the raw image was taken, the Juno spacecraft was about 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometres) above Jupiter's cloud tops, at a latitude of about 68 degrees north of the equator," NASA said on its website.

Since being shared, the image has amassed over four lakh likes on the social networking platform.

"Astounding capture! Juno's mission continually reveals Jupiter's mysteries," said a user.

Another commented, "The best artist is space"

A person wrote, "Is this Jupiter?! It is very similar to the earth!!!"

A fourth said, "Even Jupiter has an aura"