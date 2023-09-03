NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Captures Stunning Pic Of Saturn, Earth And Moon Appear As Little Dots

The picture was captured using red, green, and blue filters to create a natural-colour view.

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space.

Recently, NASA shared a stunning picture of Saturn, captured by the Cassini spacecraft from 746,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) away. The picture was captured using red, green, and blue filters to create a natural-colour view. Venus, Mars, Earth, and Earth's Moon are also visible in the picture as small dots of light.

''Cassini not only captured the gas giant but also some world photobombers with Venus, Mars, Earth, and Earth's Moon visible as small dots of light. Saturn, the sixth planet from the Sun, will be visible each day at sunset until Feb. 2024, appearing like a bright yellowish “star” on the southeastern horizon, '' NASA wrote while sharing the picture.

See the images here:

Explaining the image, NASA wrote, ''In the first image, Venus appears as a bright white dot in the upper left. Mars is diagonally above Venus and appears as a faint red dot. Earth and the Moon appear in the second image as a pale blue dot and a smaller dot to the lower right. Cassini was not the first to see Saturn up close: Pioneer 11, a spacecraft that helped pave the way for exploring the solar system, first studied Saturn 44 years ago.⁣''

Since being posted, the stunning image has amassed more than 1,000,365 likes and several comments. One user wrote, ''What a gift it is to get to see the cosmos every night.''

Another commented, ''I wonder what the Earth looks like from Saturn.'' A third wrote, '' Space is so beautiful.''

In July, the Cassini spacecraft had shared another extraordinary picture of Saturn and its moon Mimas on Instagram. The image posted by NASA showed a large portion of Saturn and its ring and also featured a moon at a distance. The Cassini Spacecraft captured this view of Saturn and its moon as it zoomed through Saturn's system, studying the gas giant's atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons, and rings.