Two Airplane-Sized Asteroids Flying Past Earth At Alarming Speed Today

Space enthusiasts are in for a major cosmic event on Friday as NASA said that two aeroplane-sized asteroids -- 2024 XW15 and 2024 XC16 -- are all set to fly past Earth. Although the distances of the two asteroids were called "near misses," scientists at the US Space Agency said there was no risk to the planet.

Asteroid 2024 XW15

Measuring 210 feet, the asteroid 2024 XW15 is said to be similar to a large aeroplane. It was expected to approach the planet on Friday at 9:42 AM IST, travelling at a massive speed of 25,859 miles per hour.

It was to pass within 4,010,000 miles of the Earth, around 16 times the distance between the planet and the Moon. Experts said there was nothing to worry about.

Asteroid 2024 XC16

Another asteroid confirmed to fly past the Earth is 2024 XC16, which measures roughly 100 feet in diameter.

It's expected to move past the planet at the speed of 46,269 miles per hour, while its closest approach will be within 3,280,000 miles of the planet. While this distance is less compared with the asteroid 2024 XW15, it is considered far enough to ensure the safety of the planet.

Asteroids, like the 2024 XW15, are relics of the early solar system that dates back to 4.6 billion years. These space rocks help researchers and scientists understand the Earth's history and the cosmos.

The potential risk posed by these asteroids is not hypothetical. There have been instances when their collision has led to devastating consequences. Among the highly popular examples is the asteroid which is believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs.

Such major events underscore the need to monitor these space rocks and keep track of their movements to understand their trajectories. Advanced monitoring plays a valuable role in the timely implementation of mitigation strategies, should any of these asteroids pose a risk.

Tracking the orbits of these asteroids gives critical data for planetary defence efforts.

Over the years, NASA has developed advanced tools to track near-Earth objects (NEOs). NASA-backed Jet Propulsion Laboratory has employed cutting-edge radar systems to analyse the path of asteroids. Missions such as OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 have been highly successful in bringing asteroid samples back to Earth.