NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Shows 3D Structure Of Dust And Gas Between Stars

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured highly detailed images showing the complex layers of interstellar dust and gas. These observations, collected through light echoes from a supernova explosion, "are allowing astronomers to map the true 3D structure of this interstellar dust and gas (known as the interstellar medium) for the first time," stated NASA in a release.

The light echoes, originating from a star's collapse over 350 years ago, have travelled across vast distances to illuminate surrounding gas and dust. The explosion caused intense X-rays and ultraviolet light, which reached interstellar material, causing it to glow in the infrared. These cosmic remnants are now visible in stunning detail due to Webb's advanced infrared technology.

"We were pretty shocked to see this level of detail," said Jacob Jencson, principal investigator from Caltech.

The images reveal layers of interstellar material, some resembling the structure of an "onion". Josh Peek of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, said, "We see layers like an onion. We think every dense, dusty region that we see, and most of the ones we don't see, look like this on the inside. We just have never been able to look inside them before."

The Webb images show dense sheets of gas and dust stretching across hundreds of astronomical units. These sheet-like structures were not previously observed, challenging previous understanding of the interstellar medium.

"We did not know that the interstellar medium had structures on that small of a scale, let alone that it was sheet-like," Peek said.

In addition to the sheet-like structures, Webb's images reveal intricate magnetic features, suggesting interstellar magnetic fields influence these formations. Some areas appear as magnetic "islands" within the more uniform fields that dominate the interstellar medium, stated NASA.

The light echoes were first detected by NASA's retired Spitzer Space Telescope, but Webb's high-resolution imaging has provided clearer views of these cosmic phenomena. The echoes result from a supernova explosion, where light interacts with clumps of gas and dust, heating and illuminating them in an expanding pattern.

Armin Rest from the Space Telescope Science Institute likened the 3D mapping of the interstellar material to "the astronomical equivalent of a medical CT scan."

"We have three slices taken at three different times, which will allow us to study the true 3D structure. It will completely change the way we study the interstellar medium," Rest said.

Webb's future observations will include spectroscopic observations of the light echoes using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This will allow scientists to study changes in the composition of the dust before, during, and after it is illuminated by the light echoes.

The discovery of these intricate details is a major milestone in space exploration. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reflected on the mission's success, saying, "Every image, every discovery, shows a portrait not only of the majesty of the universe but the power of the NASA team and the promise of international partnerships."