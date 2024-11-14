Mysterious 'Interstellar Tunnel' Discovered Near Our Solar System: Study

Scientists have discovered a "cosmic tunnel" near our solar system, with details published in Astronomy & Astrophysics. According to the study, this tunnel is likely part of the Local Hot Bubble (LHB), a large cloud of hot gas surrounding our solar system. The research suggests this tunnel could act as a passage through the gas, potentially linking our solar system to other stars in the galaxy, Space.com reported.

The Local Hot Bubble is a vast region of thin, hot gas stretching hundreds of light-years around our solar system. Scientists believe it formed about 14 million years ago from multiple supernova explosions that expelled gas, leaving behind this expansive area of hot gas. Although scientists have long known about the bubble, the new study reveals intriguing features, including an "interstellar tunnel" passing through it.

This cosmic tunnel, located between stars in cooler gas, extends toward the Centaurus constellation and cuts through the hot gas of the Local Hot Bubble. Astronomers confirmed the tunnel's presence with 3D images from the eROSITA telescope, which provided a clearer view of the bubble.

Orbiting above Earth, the eROSITA telescope uses X-ray detectors to capture faint X-rays from space, revealing parts of the Local Hot Bubble that were previously invisible. Researcher Michael Freyberg noted that eROSITA allowed them to explore the bubble in far more detail than earlier instruments.

The concept of the Local Hot Bubble dates back over 50 years when scientists first proposed it to explain unusual X-ray radiation in space. They theorized that a less dense region around us might allow X-rays to pass through without being blocked by gas clouds. Over time, this theory has gained traction, particularly with recent findings of star formation near the bubble's edge, indicating it is an active part of our galaxy rather than empty space.

The discovery of the interstellar tunnel has raised questions about whether similar tunnels exist throughout the galaxy, potentially forming a network across the Milky Way. Such tunnels might have resulted from energy released by supernovae and other cosmic events, potentially altering our understanding of how matter and energy move through the galaxy.

The study also highlights that the Local Hot Bubble isn't uniformly heated; its northern part is significantly hotter than its southern part, likely due to recent supernova explosions. This temperature difference could offer insights into the bubble's structure and the broader formation of our galaxy.