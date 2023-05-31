Mixed Reality: With Buzz Around New Apple Product, Here's Everything About The Technology

Mixed reality combines both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its long-awaited mixed reality headsets at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. The company has not announced any details about the new hardware, only urging developers to "code new worlds" in a blog post. The product has generated a lot of buzz online, including the operating system that is expected to feature on the mixed reality headset. The technology, though fairly new, breaks down the border between the real and the virtual worlds.

What is mixed reality?

The technology combines both real and virtual entities to produce new simulated environments and visuals where physical and digital objects interact in real-time. According to Intel, with mixed reality (MR), users can play a virtual video game, grab your real world water bottle, and smack an imaginary character from the game with the bottle.

Microsoft called it "the next wave in computing" following mainframes, PCs, and smartphones that combines both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

MR will provide stunning holographic representations of people, high fidelity holographic 3D models, and the real world around them.

Difference between virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality

When virtual reality (VR) arrived, it took the tech world by storm. People were fascinated by the idea of transposing themselves into a different but virtual world. Though the three technologies seem similar, there are little differences that set them apart.

VR is fully immersive, tricking human senses into thinking that a person is in a different environment or world apart from the real world. Users who want to experience VR have to use head-mounted display (HMD) or headset tethered to a console of PC.

According to Intel, augmented reality (AR) overlays digital information on real-world elements. A good example is Pokemon GO, which keeps the real world central but enhances it with other digital details.

Mixed reality combines these two elements to give users a holistic experience using next-generation sensing and imaging technologies. Users can interact with a virtual environment using your own hands - like Tony Stark, who in some Marvel films is seen creating a virtual model of a place and analysing is by zooming in, zooming out, picking up the virtual pieces and taking a closer look.

The applications of mixed reality

Like every other emerging technology, mixed reality too can give a boost to several sectors, such as education and medical.

MR can make learning more interesting and interactive via 3D projections and simulations. It can also help medical professionals and practitioners view and share patient records and data in a more interactive manner.

Using mixed reality, people can generate holograms to show scenes or objects or avatars, eradicating a physical need.