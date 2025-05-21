Microbiologist Reveals The Surprising Truth About Morning Vs Night Showers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Showering is an essential part of daily hygiene, varying by personal preference. A 2022 Sleep Foundation survey shows 42% shower in the morning, 25% at night. Dr. Primrose Freestone states shower timing affects skin health and bacteria.

Showering or bathing is a key part of daily hygiene, but the timing varies from person to person. While many prefer a morning shower to kick-start their day, others opt for an evening wash to unwind. Interestingly, the time of day you bathe can affect your body differently. According to a 2022 Sleep Foundation survey in the US, 42% of adults shower in the morning, while 25% prefer to do so before bed.

The debate about whether to shower in the morning or evening has sparked interest, with a microbiologist weighing in on the topic.

According to Dr Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical microbiology at the University of Leicester in the UK, there's a "clear answer" in this slippery showdown when it comes to keeping bacteria, dust mites and other unwelcome bedfellows at bay. As per him, the timing of showers can impact skin health. While showering at night may seem like a good idea to remove dirt and grime, it doesn't prevent sweat and bacteria buildup overnight.

In fact, Freestone suggests that showering in the morning may be more beneficial, as it removes night-acquired skin microbes and reduces sweat and odor-causing bacteria. This can help individuals smell fresher for longer during the day.

"Your skin microbes will then eat the nutrients in that sweat," Freestone wrote this week in The Conversation. "This means that by the morning, you'll have both deposited microbes onto your bed sheets and you'll probably also wake up with some BO."

However, personal preference ultimately plays a role in determining shower timing. What's crucial, though, is regularly cleaning bedding to prevent the transfer of odor-causing microbes and allergens. The Sleep Foundation recommends washing sheets and pillowcases at least once a week.