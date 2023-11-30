Meet The 'World's Ugliest Fish' That Has The Power To Scare

The blobfish is known for its unusual appearance.

Dubbed the "ugliest fish in the world" due to its unusual appearance, the blobfish, also known as Psychrolutes microporos, gained internet fame in 2003. Found in deep ocean depths ranging from 600 to 1,200 meters, these fish have a flabby face and bizarre body shape, leading to their widespread use in memes, soft toys, and even emojis.

Scientific name

According to BBC Science Focus, the scientific name of the fish in the famous blobfish photo is Psychrolutes microporos, from a family of fish called Psychrolutidae. However, the term 'blobfish' is sometimes used more broadly to describe other members of the Psychrolutidae family, such as P marcidus.

The first specimen of P. microporos was found by a research vessel off the coast of New Zealand in 1983. It was another decade before the fish was formally described and given its scientific name.

The blobfish's unique appearance, characterized by a droopy, slimy body, made it a hit in early internet culture. This peculiar appearance led to its being dubbed the "ugliest animal in the world" by the Ugly Animal Preservation Society, a group advocating for the conservation of all creatures, not just those deemed conventionally attractive.

What is the reason behind the peculiar appearance of blobfish?

According to BBC Science Focus, blobfish species live in some of the deepest pockets of the ocean, at depths between 600 and 1,200m. Down there, the pressure can be more than 100 times what the atmospheric pressure is right now. Blobfish have a variety of adaptations to live in high-pressure habitats, including a squishy body with soft bones and very little muscle.

When a blobfish is taken out of water, decompression can make it expand and cause its skin to relax, distorting its features and giving it that characteristic big nose. And on land or on the deck of a boat, the blobfish's gelatinous tissue doesn't hold its structure, and the animal collapses into a shapeless mass, much like a washed-up jellyfish.