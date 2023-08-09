Lizard-Like Species That Lived 247 Million Years Ago In Australia Discovered

The fossil was found when a farmer was repairing a fractured garden wall.

A new amphibian species that thrived in Australia approximately 247 million years ago has been identified by researchers, the BBC said in a report. The finding brings an end to a puzzling enigma that has captivated the scientific community since the 1990s. The remains of this creature were discovered as fossilised remnants by a retired poultry farmer in New South Wales, the outlet further said. Globally, less than 10 fossils of this species, which looks like lizard, have been identified.

Experts say that this discovery could potentially revolutionise the understanding of amphibian evolution within Australia.

The extraordinary fossil was uncovered by Mihail Mihaildis nearly three decades ago in Umina, situated about 90-minute drive north of Sydney. It was found when Mr Mihaildis was repairing a fractured garden wall at his residence. He obtained a 1.6-ton sandstone slab to repair the wall, and as he carved through the stone's outer layers, the preserved outline of an unfamiliar creature emerged.

After making this remarkable discovery, Mr Mihaildis reached out to the Australian Museum in Sydney and handed over the fossil for further investigation in 1997.

In a climate-controlled exhibition area within the museum, Lachlan Hart, the paleontologist who would ultimately deciphered the fossilised remnants, first encountered it during his childhood.

"I was obsessed with dinosaurs... and so 12-year-old me saw that fossil on display back in 1997. And then 25 years later it became part of my PhD, which is insane," Mr Hart was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Mr Hart attributed "fortunate happenstance" to his team's acquisition of the fossil. The team was engaged in researching life during Australia's Triassic era, approximately 250 million years ago.

The fossil's impression encompasses an "nearly complete skeleton", something that is exceedingly rare, said Mr Hart.

"It's got the head and the body attached, and the fossilisation of the creature's skin and fatty tissues around the outside of its body - all of that makes this a really rare find," he told the outlet.

Scientists said that the carnivorous amphibian inhabited the freshwater lakes and streams around Sydney. This specific species belongs to the Temnospondyli family, a group of resilient amphibians that survived two of the planet's five major extinction events, including a series of volcanic eruptions that led to the extinction of 70-80 per cent of all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.