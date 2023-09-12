''Like A Diamond'': NASA Shares Stunning Pic Of The Smallest Planet In Solar System

A year on Mercury is just 88 Earth days

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of NASA is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space.

NASA recently shared a stunning image of Mercury which is the smallest planet in the solar system and is the closest to the Sun at an average of 36 million miles (58 million km) away. However, despite its proximity to the Sun, Mercury is not the hottest planet in our solar system.

''They call me Mister Fahrenheit (Celsius)...While Mercury may be the smallest planet, it is also the speediest, traveling in its orbit at almost 29 miles (47 km) per second, making a year on Mercury just 88 Earth days,'' NASA wrote while sharing the image. In the picture, Mercury appears tan and several shades of blue, and several craters are seen on its surface.

See the image here:

Notably, the image was captured by MESSENGER, the first spacecraft to ever orbit the planet. It collected colour-enhanced maps to distinguish chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences in rocks on the planet's surface.⁣

Its primary goal was to study the geology, magnetic field, and chemical composition of the planet.

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, ''I'm burning through the sky, yeah! Two hundred degrees, that's why they call me Mr. Mecury.''

Another commented, ''Gonna make a supersonic moon outta you!'' A third said, ''It looks amazing'', while a fourth added, ''just like a diamond.''

A fifth wrote, ''Planets are so fasciating.''

