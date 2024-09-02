Leading Tech Giants Join Hands For Bharat Space Collective

This vision of collaboration over competition is central to BSC's mission.

Four of India's leading space technology companies - Kawa Space, Azista Industries, Kepler Aerospace, and Dfy Graviti - have come together to establish the Bharat Space Collective (BSC). This pioneering organisation is set to redefine how space technology is developed and deployed, with a specific focus on creating solutions that address some of the world's most pressing challenges, particularly those outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Bharat Space Collective represents a significant shift in how the Indian space industry operates. By pooling their expertise and resources, the members of BSC aim to enhance India's reputation on the global stage, not just as a participant in the space race but as a leader capable of delivering world-class space products and services.

"We are proud to announce the formation of the Bharat Space Collective, marking a transformative leap forward for India's space industry," said Kris Nair, Chairman of Bharat Space Collective & Founder of Kawa Space.

"At the heart of this initiative is the power of collaboration and belief that by working together, we can achieve far more than we ever could alone. By harnessing each other's strengths, we are not just building products; we are creating new categories within the space industry itself. This approach allows us to avoid unnecessary competition and instead channel our collective energy toward innovation. We envision a future where world-class space applications are born from this spirit of unity, setting new standards and making a lasting impact for Brand India on the global stage," Mr Nair added.

This vision of collaboration over competition is central to BSC's mission. The Collective aims to create a framework for united operations, drawing inspiration from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The BSC seeks to scale ISRO's philosophy of using space technology for global betterment into the commercial sphere, thus ensuring that India remains at the forefront of space exploration and application.

"Core products in the collective span both upstream and downstream sectors, covering major use cases in UN SDG Goals, such as space-powered RF geo-intelligence, AI in space data, maritime security products, a full stack of space-powered agriculture monitoring tools, and products for mining and infrastructure. The collective's space assets focus on all major sensors from very high-resolution imaging, SAR, thermal and radio frequency. In the months to come, the collective will also add partners in areas such as sustainability in space, and launch services," said Navneet Singh, CEO of Kepler Aerospace.

"The BSC serves as a hub for collaboration, bringing together the Indian space industry to create greater value than any of us could achieve individually," Kothandhapani said. "As members of the BSC, we are developing innovative solutions to address critical challenges in India and allied nations across maritime, energy, and natural resources sectors by leveraging edge and terrestrial computing paradigms," said Adithya Kothandhapani, co-founder of Dfy Graviti.