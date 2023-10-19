Ice Cream And Potato Chips Are As Addictive As Drugs, Study Finds

Ultra-processed foods have hooked more than 1 in 10 people.

Millions of people around the world are grappling with the challenge of junk food addiction. They attempt to break free from the consumption of items like potato chips, ice cream, and similar indulgences, yet often find themselves unable to do so. This phenomenon has been the subject of extensive research by numerous dietary experts and researchers.

Now the scientists have discovered that ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, can be as addictive as drugs. This is concerning because UPFs are unhealthy and have been linked to many health problems. A recent study of 281 studies from 36 countries found that 14% of people are addicted to UPFs. This is a serious problem because UPFs are so common in our diet.

The New York Post reported that unhealthy food items such as sausages, ice cream, biscuits, soft drinks, and sugary cereals have been associated with adverse health outcomes, including cognitive decline, cancer, psychological distress, and premature mortality.

University of Michigan professor Ashley Gearhardt spearheaded the research that examined criteria such as unmanageable and excessive consumption, persistent cravings, and ongoing intake despite the potential for negative health consequences.

Gearhardt and her fellow researchers stated in their new findings, published in The British medical journal, that "the combination of refined carbohydrates and fats often found in UPFs seems to have a supra-additive effect on brain reward systems, above either macronutrient alone, which may increase the addictive potential of these foods.".

According to The Guardian, the lead author of the review, Professor Ashley Gearhardt of the University of Michigan, created the Yale Food Addiction Scale in 2009 to measure the problem.

"I took the standard diagnostic criteria for alcohol, nicotine, cocaine, and heroin and translated them to food," she explains.

The criteria include excessive intake, loss of control over consumption, cravings, continued use despite negative consequences, and withdrawal. If a person has had two or more symptoms over the past year, coupled with "significant impairment or distress", this is classified as a food addiction.