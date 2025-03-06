Study Reveals How Gender Stereotypes Limit Women's Career Growth

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan sheds light on how certain qualities, typically seen as admirable human virtues, are contributing to the underrepresentation of women in key positions of power. The study emphasizes how the perception of women being more generous, cooperative and equality-driven than men is negatively affecting their professional growth.

This research, which was published in the February issue of The Quarterly Journal of Economics, says that these widely held beliefs, while often seen as positive traits, are influencing workplace dynamics, hiring practices, and leadership opportunities, ultimately hindering women's access to top roles.

As per a news release by the University of Michigan, the study, which analysed 15 separate experiments involving nearly 9,000 participants, found that both men and women overwhelmingly expect women to make socially orientated choices - favouring fairness over self-interest, advocating for equality and behaving altruistically. Yet, when researchers examined actual decision-making behaviours, they found that men and women acted similarly across many scenarios.

"These beliefs matter regardless of their accuracy," said Christine Exley, University of Michigan associate professor of economics and one of the study's authors. "They shape the expectations and constraints that women face in professional and personal settings, influencing how they are perceived, evaluated and treated."

The perception that women are more socially oriented can have significant real-world consequences, particularly in the workplace, Exley says. Women who are expected to be cooperative and fair-minded may be overlooked for leadership positions that require making tough, sometimes unpopular, decisions. Employers and colleagues may assume that women will prioritize fairness over performance-based rewards, which could make them less likely to be promoted to roles that involve negotiating salaries, distributing resources, or managing competitive environments.

These perceptions also influence hiring dynamics, she says. Because women are believed to favor fairness over merit-based outcomes, workers who stand to benefit from equal pay policies were more likely to prefer female employers. As a result, female-led workplaces may inadvertently attract lower-performing candidates, reinforcing professional disparities.