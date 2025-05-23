Gigantic Asteroid, The Size Of Eiffel Tower, To Zoom Past Earth This Weekend: NASA

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A large asteroid, 2003 MH4, is approaching Earth this Saturday. It measures 335 meters wide and travels at 30,060 km/h. It is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).

A gigantic asteroid, roughly the height of the Eiffel Tower, is heading towards Earth for what astronomers are calling a "close approach". According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the object, named 387746 (2003 MH4), spans 335 metres wide (approximately 1,100 feet). It will fly past our planet on May 24, Saturday, at 4:07 pm IST (10:37 UTC). The asteroid is currently travelling at a speed of 30,060 kilometres per hour. Although it won't strike us, the gigantic asteroid has raised an eyebrow among scientists.

Asteroid 2003 MH4 is from the Apollo family of asteroids, which are known to cross Earth's orbital path. Due to its orbit and proximity, it is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). Notably, PHAs are objects bigger than 140 metres and approach Earth within 7.5 million kilometres.

According to NASA JPL, the asteroid will come within 6.68 million kilometres of Earth. While this may sound a long way off, in terms of space, it's close enough to be of concern.

"This weekend's sighting is a warning, not a threat," noted NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the body tasked with tracking thousands of space rocks that could pose risks.

Also Read | OnlyFans' Billionaire Owner Leonid Radvinsky Struggles To Sell Adult Content Platform: Report

To put things in perspective, despite its considerable distance, asteroid 2003 MH4 is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO), which requires careful monitoring. NASA's continuous tracking efforts ensure that we stay informed about any potential space threats.

NASA's Commitment to Monitoring Near-Earth Objects

NASA, in collaboration with various space agencies, uses a sophisticated network of telescopes and advanced computing systems to keep track of near-Earth objects. While most of these NEOs remain at a safe distance from Earth, those that come within 7.5 million kilometres and are over 460 feet (140 meters) in size receive increased attention.

The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA is dedicated to closely monitoring these space rocks, assessing any risks they might pose. This vigilant observation is crucial for understanding and preparing for any potential cosmic hazards that could affect our planet.