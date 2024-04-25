Genetic Defences Against Alcohol Linked To Heart Disease And Mental Health, Study Finds

The findings suggest a broader impact of these genetic defenses.

New research reveals a twist on genes that protect against heavy drinking. While these genes offer a shield against alcoholism, they may also be linked to other health conditions.

Scientists conducted a large-scale DNA analysis, examining over 3 million genetic records. They focused on variations in genetic code known as SNPs, which have previously been tied to both lower alcohol consumption and a reduced risk of alcohol use disorder (AUD).

These "lightweight genes" sometimes trigger unpleasant reactions to alcohol, like nausea, acting as a built-in deterrent to overconsumption.

However, the study suggests these genes might also play a role in other health areas. The researchers found connections to conditions like heart disease and mental health issues, although the exact nature of these links requires further investigation.

The study by the research group centered at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has drilled deep into a dataset of over 3 million individuals, and it was recently published in the Lancet eBioMedicine.

"The people who have the minor allele variant of the SNP convert ethanol to acetaldehyde very rapidly. And that causes a lot of negative effects," said the corresponding author and associate professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry. She went on to say that the resulting nausea eclipses any pleasurable effects of alcohol-think of a bad hangover that sets in almost immediately.

She explained that the study used genetic data to broadly classify individuals as being European, Latin American, and African American.