Dynamic Shifts In The Human Brain Linked To Intermittent Fasting: Study

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting.

Scientists seeking a weight-loss breakthrough have stumbled upon a promising link: intermittent fasting alters both brain and gut activity in obese individuals. A study with 25 participants showed a 7.6-kg weight drop (7.8%) after 62 days of controlled calorie intake and fasting days. Researchers observed brain region shifts and changes in gut bacteria, hinting at potential new avenues for managing weight and fighting obesity. This exciting discovery opens doors for further research and, perhaps, new weight-control strategies.

As per a release, researchers from China monitored 25 obese patients losing weight during and after intermittent energy restriction (IER) for changes in their gut bacteria and in brain regions for appetite and addiction. They showed that changes in both of these compartments of the brain-gut-microbiome axis are tightly coupled over time. These results suggest that these changes could be linked by an as-yet unknown mechanism: either changes in the gut microbiome drive changes in the brain or vice versa.

"Here we show that an IER diet changes the human brain-gut-microbiome axis. The observed changes in the gut microbiome and in the activity in addiction-related brain regions during and after weight loss are highly dynamic and coupled over time," said the last author, Dr Qiang Zeng, a researcher at the Health Management Institute of the PLA General Hospital in Beijing. The results are published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Obesity is a pressing global health issue that affects over a billion people worldwide. This staggering statistic underscores the urgency of finding effective and sustainable weight-loss solutions. The consequences of obesity are far-reaching, increasing the risk of numerous chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. However, the path to lasting weight loss is often riddled with obstacles. Our body's intricate systems, including gut physiology, hormonal regulation, and even brain function, can conspire against weight loss efforts. This complex interplay makes finding a universally successful approach a significant challenge.