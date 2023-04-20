Does Moon Appear Upside Down In Australia? Viral Post Stuns Internet

The Reddit post on Moon has stunned the internet.

There are many secrets in our solar system that are yet to be revealed. But when it comes to the Moon, all of us think we know almost everything about Earth's celestial neighbour. A post on Reddit, however, has taken the social media platform by storm after claiming that Australians see the Moon upside down. The post has been shared by u/trimdaddyflex, which has a photo of the Moon. "I recently visited my partner in Australia and it completely blew my mind that the moon looks upside down there," the user wrote.

The post triggered a debate on Reddit, with users arguing about who actually sees the Moon upside down.

"People in UK see the moon upside down," commented one user, u/_Muzak_.

"Aussie living in Europe. I often (as a joke) complain about the moon being upside down making me homesick," another Redditor u/typed_this_now said.

"New Zealand here. We see the moon the way it's meant to be. And it's got a rabbit dammit, not a face. It's you Northern Hemisphere weirdos that see it upside down," said u/Palanquin_IR.

According to an old Forbes article, a person living in the Northern Hemisphere will find something off about the Moon once moving to countries in the Southern Hemisphere, like South America, Africa, Australia or New Zealand.

Earth's neighbour appears upside down in this region, compared to Northern Hemisphere. The same thing will be experienced by a person who moves from the Southern hemisphere to Northern Hemisphere, the article further said.

A Science Alert article explains why this happens. If a person stands at the North Pole, with his/her head "up," and have a friend stand on the South Pole, with his/her head "up," relative to the ground, their two heads will point in exactly opposite directions, making the Moon appear differently to both.

This also extends to the crescent Moon, the outlet further said.