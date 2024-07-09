Dark Matter Hiding In Earth's Atmosphere? New Theory Suggests Radio Waves Could Reveal The Invisible

Earth's upper atmosphere could hold a missing piece of the universe.

Scientists might have a new way to hunt for dark matter, the mysterious substance that makes up most of the universe's mass.

A recent study proposes that dark matter waves could interact with Earth's atmosphere, producing faint radio waves that we could detect.

For decades, astronomers have known dark matter exists based on its gravitational influence, but they can't see it directly. This new theory focuses on ultralight dark matter, which some believe could behave like waves washing through space.

Also Read | New Controversial Study Claims Dark Matter Doesn't Exist At All In Our Universe

The study suggests that these dark matter waves could interact with the ionosphere, Earth's upper atmosphere filled with charged particles. This interaction could create a specific frequency of radio waves.

Also Read | Mysterious Force Suppressing Growth of Cosmic Structures, Study Finds

While faint, these radio waves might be detectable with specially designed antennas. The advantage of this approach is that Earth's ionosphere is readily accessible and constantly monitored, making it a prime spot to listen for these elusive signals.

It's important to note that this is a theoretical proposition, and success hinges on the existence of ultralight dark matter. But if proven successful, it would be a groundbreaking discovery, allowing us to study dark matter right here on Earth.