Cold War-Era Soviet Spacecraft Expected To Crash Back To Earth In May 2025

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Soviet-era spacecraft, Kosmos 482, will re-enter Earth in May 2025. It was launched for the Venera programme but malfunctioned mid-mission. Predicted re-entry date is around May 10, according to satellite tracker.

A Soviet-era spacecraft, Kosmos 482, is expected to crash back to Earth in May 2025 after being stuck in orbit for over 50 years. The spacecraft was part of the Venera programme to gather information about Venus, but a malfunctioning timer prevented it from completing its mission.

According to satellite tracker Marco Langbroek, the spacecraft is now predicted to re-enter Earth's atmosphere around May 10, give or take a few days.

The spacecraft's fate is uncertain, with experts debating whether it will burn up or survive re-entry. If it survives, it could land between 51.7 degrees north and south latitude, potentially impacting populated areas or oceans.

Current forecast from our reentry model: 10 May 14:30 UTC +- 2.2 days. Latest model runs are slowly creeping to a slightly later reentry time. pic.twitter.com/jYBNv6ctsg — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) May 2, 2025

Kosmos 482 is approximately 480 kilograms and one metre in diameter. Experts are skeptical that the parachute system would still function after all these years, and the heat shield could be damaged. Without the heat shield, the spacecraft would burn up, but if it does persist, a half-tonne metal object will suddenly drop from the sky.

The landing site for the spacecraft is unknown, and there are chance that it will land in the ocean. The event also draws attention to the increasing concern regarding space debris and uncontrolled re-entry risks.