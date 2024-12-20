Christmas Eve Asteroid Alert: 120-Foot Space Rock Racing Toward Earth

Scientists are closely monitoring asteroid 2024 XN1, scheduled to pass Earth on December 24. The asteroid measures approximately 120 feet and passes 4,480,000 miles away; that is 16 times the distance of the Moon and Earth. Moving at a great speed of 14,743 miles per hour. This event is a "near miss," say the scientists, who add that there is no danger at all to Earth in terms of the flyby. But asteroids like 2024 XN1 are important in understanding how the early solar system came to be. NASA is keeping a close eye on the asteroid, using state-of-the-art tracking technology to understand the path of this asteroid. This asteroid has no possibility of posing a threat, but its passage reminds everyone of the importance of continuing with planetary defense efforts.

Asteroid 2024 XN1 is the largest of the next five asteroids that will make close approaches to Earth. This massive space rock, measuring around 120 feet in diameter, is being closely monitored by NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard, which tracks asteroids and comets making relatively close passes by our planet.

The Asteroid Watch dashboard provides details about each object's closest approach, including the date, size, and distance from Earth. By hovering over each asteroid's encounter date, users can see more information about its size and proximity to Earth.

While 2024 XN1 is the biggest of the upcoming asteroids, scientists assure that none of these objects pose any threat to Earth. The dashboard helps keep the public informed and highlights the importance of monitoring space rocks for potential future risks.