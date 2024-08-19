Building-Sized Asteroid Approaching Earth At Alarming Speed Today, Warns NASA

Asteroid 2024 JV33 is part of the Apollo group

NASA has issued an urgent alert regarding a significant near-Earth asteroid named 2024 JV33, which is expected to make its closest approach on August 19. This asteroid, roughly the size of a building at about 620 feet in diameter, is anticipated to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 2,850,000 miles.

Asteroid 2024 JV33 is part of the Apollo group, a category of asteroids known for their frequent crossings of Earth's orbit. Traveling through space at a remarkable speed of 24,779 miles per hour, this asteroid will come relatively close to our planet, though it will still be three times farther away than the Moon. In astronomical terms, this proximity is significant enough for NASA to continue monitoring the situation closely.

To put things in perspective, despite its considerable distance, 2024 JV33 is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO), which requires careful monitoring. NASA's continuous tracking efforts ensure that we stay informed about any potential space threats.

NASA's Commitment to Monitoring Near-Earth Objects

NASA, in collaboration with various space agencies, uses a sophisticated network of telescopes and advanced computing systems to keep track of near-Earth objects. While most of these NEOs remain at a safe distance from Earth, those that come within 7.5 million kilometers and are over 460 feet (140 meters) in size receive increased attention. The Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA is dedicated to closely monitoring these space rocks, assessing any risks they might pose. This vigilant observation is crucial for understanding and preparing for any potential cosmic hazards that could affect our planet.