'Budget Ozempic' Trend On TikTok Raises Safety Questions: Report

The drug trends due to clinical trials showing weight loss in diabetic patients.

Social media discussions surrounding the diabetes drug Ozempic have shifted focus from its intended use of blood sugar control to its off-label weight loss effects. This trend has led to shortages of Ozempic and the emergence of dangerous alternatives, such as "Budget Ozempic."

Experts warn against the use of "Budget Ozempic," which is not a medication but a term for laxatives and stool softeners. These over-the-counter products offer minimal and temporary weight loss while posing significant health risks.

A recent article by The Conversation outlines five key dangers associated with the "Budget Ozempic" trend:

Dehydration: This can cause fatigue, thirst, dizziness, and lightheadedness. Electrolyte Imbalance: This can lead to various health complications. Poor Nutrient Intake: The trend may contribute to inadequate nutritional intake, impacting overall health. Gastrointestinal Issues: This dangerous practice can lead to digestive problems. Broader Health Risks: Individuals engaging in this trend risk various potential harms and adverse effects.

Laxatives work by drawing water into the intestines, causing deceptive weight loss solely due to dehydration. This can lead to a range of health concerns, including:

Short-term: Fatigue, thirst, dizziness, and lightheadedness.



Long-term: Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, fluid retention, high blood pressure, and even cardiovascular problems.



Furthermore, laxative-induced weight loss is unsustainable. The lost weight is primarily water weight, which is quickly regained upon rehydration.

Healthcare professionals strongly urge individuals to avoid "Budget Ozempic" and seek safe and effective weight loss methods through proper diet, exercise, and consultation with a healthcare provider.