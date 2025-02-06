Breakthrough As Australian Scientists Produce Kangaroo Embryos Using IVF For First Time

In a groundbreaking achievement, Australian scientists have successfully created the first kangaroo embryos using in vitro fertilization (IVF), paving the way for the conservation of endangered marsupial species, the Guardian reported. This breakthrough marks the first time a kangaroo embryo has been produced through intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), a technique commonly used in human IVF. Researchers at the University of Queensland used ICSI to create eastern grey kangaroo embryos, injecting a single sperm cell into a mature egg.

Dr. Andres Gambini, lead researcher from the University of Queensland, hailed the breakthrough as a significant milestone for marsupial conservation.

"Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate. Our ultimate goal is to support preserving endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats and Leadbeater's possums," Dr Gambini said.

To date, the research team has successfully produced over 20 kangaroo embryos using intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The team collected sperm and egg cells from kangaroos that had recently died at wildlife hospitals.

Dr. Gambini noted that eastern grey kangaroos were an ideal species for trialling IVF due to the abundance of genetic material available, given their large population and widespread presence in certain areas.

Notably, Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) offers a significant advantage in conservation breeding efforts, as it requires only a few live sperm cells. This is particularly beneficial for species like koalas, whose sperm viability is compromised after freezing. "We don't need millions of sperm alive, we just need a few of them," Dr Gambini explained.

Given the eastern grey kangaroo's abundant population, there are no plans to bring the IVF embryos to term. Instead, the team is focused on refining the technology and gaining a deeper understanding of marsupial reproductive physiology.

"Our next step is to start getting better at the technology, understanding more of the reproductive physiology … so we can move towards applying the same technology to other marsupials," he added.

The research team hopes to use IVF to preserve genetic material from animals that have died, introducing diversity into ecosystems. "We need genetic variability in a population to guarantee that population to survive over time and to be able to adapt to the environment," Dr Gambini said.

Notably, Australia has an alarming record of mammal extinctions, with 38 species lost since colonisation.