Brain On Red Alert: Early Warning Signs Of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease progresses slowly over several years, often mistaken for normal aging. The rate of progression varies, and conditions like infections, strokes, and delirium can worsen symptoms. Anyone experiencing rapid symptom worsening should see a doctor, as there may be treatable causes.

Early symptoms of this include memory-related conditions that often include subtle but noticeable changes, such as memory lapses, where individuals may forget recent conversations or events, and frequently misplacing items. They might struggle to find the right words during conversations, repeat questions multiple times, or demonstrate poor judgement and decision-making. A decline in adaptability, with a reluctance to try new things, can also become evident. Additionally, mood changes, such as heightened anxiety, agitation, or confusion, may surface, further signalling potential cognitive challenges.

Alzheimer's disease predominantly impacts individuals over the age of 65, but recognising the warning signs early is crucial. In fact, these symptoms can often be detected years before the condition significantly progresses.

"Alzheimer's disease actually starts in the brain decades before you have any symptoms," Dr. Daniel Amen, a double board-certified psychiatrist and brain imaging researcher in California, recently shared on social media.

According to a New York Post article, an estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, which slowly erodes memory, cognitive skills, and the ability to perform simple tasks. Amen is revealing four red flags that may signal your brain is in trouble-and several risk factors you should address immediately.

Poor memory

Amen said the first warning sign is that your memory is worse than it was 10 years ago.

While occasional forgetfulness is a normal part of ageing, people with dementia struggle to recall recent events, conversations, or major details.

The hippocampus-a brain region responsible for forming new memories-is one of the first areas affected by Alzheimer's.

Poor judgement and impulsivity

Damage to your frontal lobes, key areas for decision-making and reasoning, can lead to difficulties in understanding risks, tackling everyday problems, and managing finances.

It's "sort of like your [brain] is going offline," Amen explained.