Astronomers have identified a unique exoplanet, GJ 1214 b, nicknamed Enaiposha, which has defied previous classifications. This hazy planet, located about 47 light-years away from Earth, orbits a red dwarf star. Initially thought to be a mini-Neptune, new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reveal it is more similar to Venus-but on a much larger scale.

Enaiposha's thick atmosphere and composition set it apart, making it unlike anything seen before. Scientists have introduced a new category, calling it a "Super-Venus," as it shares characteristics with Venus yet stands out due to its size and other unique features.

This discovery not only changes what we know about exoplanets but also highlights the diversity of planets beyond our solar system. It opens doors for further exploration and a deeper understanding of the universe.

According to The Independent, new in-depth observations using the James Webb Space Telescope data suggests it is much more similar to Venus, the hottest planet in the Solar System. However, Enaiposha is believed to be much larger than Venus, which would make it the first known planet of its kind.

Astronomers are referring to this new category as 'super-Venus' and Enaiposha is unlike anything else in the Solar System. Scientists can potentially gather information about it that could aid our understanding of other exoplanets and how they function. Alas, there are still some problems at hand with observing Enaiposha, which is 47 light-years from Earth, as its atmosphere is so thick, it can't be seen very easily.