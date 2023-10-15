Annular Solar Eclipse Is Underway. See First 'Ring Of Fire' Video

The 'Ring of Fire' is also known as annular solar eclipse.

The first pictures of the moon passing between the Sun and the Earth in a so-called "ring of fire" solar eclipse are coming in and the views are amazing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), US space agency NASA shared a live stream of the phenomenon. It showed the moon starting to cover the Sun, leaving a brilliant ring of sunlight visible and giving it a "ring of fire" effect.

"We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"! Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun," NASA wrote on X.

Take a look below:

We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"!



Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun. pic.twitter.com/SCW8r77FG4 — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2023

NASA is also live-streaming the phenomenon on YouTube. The eclipse will be seen in parts of North America, including the western United States, and extend into the Pacific Ocean. It will, however not be visible in India. It also won't be visible until 2046.

The 'Ring of Fire', also known as annular solar eclipse, will be visible from Oregon through northern California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central New Mexico and southern Texas. It will then move across the Gulf of Mexico and over Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

According to NASA, this event occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun, but appears too small to completely cover the Sun's surface - resulting in what appears as a ring of fire in the sky.

The moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit, so at two points each month, it is farthest (apogee) and closest (perigee) to Earth, making the moon appear slightly smaller and slightly larger than average in our sky.

Notably, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun. But those who want to witness it, should use certified eclipse glasses, or make a cardboard pinhole projector.